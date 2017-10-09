Body Camera Shows Controversial Shooting

By Published:

CHARLOTTE, N.C., (WCNC) Police in Charlotte, North Carolina released the body cam footage Friday from the fatal officer-involved shooting of 29-year-old Rueben Galindo.

The footage was released to the media at shortly before 2 p.m. Friday following those who filed a legal request to have access to the footage. Galindo’s family, the Mecklenburg District Attorney and the citizen activist group Action NC were among those who viewed the footage earlier.

The body cam footage was ordered to be released by a judge following the shooting, even though the investigation was still open. Lawyers for the two officers involved in the shooting argued against releasing the body cam video, saying it could prejudice the selection of jurors if they should ever go to trial.

Galindo was shot and killed September 6th after he called 911, said he had a gun and requested a Spanish-speaking officer.

According to CMPD, Galindo’s demeanor and vague responses made it difficult for the Spanish speaking interpreter to determine what specific issue he was calling 911 in reference to.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s