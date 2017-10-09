Body Camera Shows Controversial Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., (WCNC) Police in Charlotte, North Carolina released the body cam footage Friday from the fatal officer-involved shooting of 29-year-old Rueben Galindo.

The footage was released to the media at shortly before 2 p.m. Friday following those who filed a legal request to have access to the footage. Galindo’s family, the Mecklenburg District Attorney and the citizen activist group Action NC were among those who viewed the footage earlier.

The body cam footage was ordered to be released by a judge following the shooting, even though the investigation was still open. Lawyers for the two officers involved in the shooting argued against releasing the body cam video, saying it could prejudice the selection of jurors if they should ever go to trial.

Galindo was shot and killed September 6th after he called 911, said he had a gun and requested a Spanish-speaking officer.

According to CMPD, Galindo’s demeanor and vague responses made it difficult for the Spanish speaking interpreter to determine what specific issue he was calling 911 in reference to.