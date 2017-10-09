Car slams into pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Dayton.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of E. Stewart Street and S. Main Street.

Police say the driver of a car lost control. The car flattened a small tree before crashing into a pole.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police cited the woman driving the car for failure to control.

The intersection of E. Stewart and S. Main was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

All roads have since reopened.