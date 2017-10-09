Dayton Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General in Dayton at gunpoint.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Monday at the Dollar General in the 2300 block of N. Main St., between Ernst Avenue and E. Fairview Avenue.

Police say a man walked into the store, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect ran away moments later.

It’s unclear if the suspect got away with anything.

No one was hurt.

Police say the suspect is a black male last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Dayton Police.