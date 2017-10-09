Dayton Police sergeant fired for lying about accessing chief’s personnel file

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to documents obtained by 2 NEWS, former Dayton Police Sergeant Tonina Lamanna, was fired Monday, October 2 for lying about accessing Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl’s personnel file.

According to Lamanna’s personnel file, on or about August 29, 2017, Lamanna was not truthful during an interview when she indicated she did not access Chief Biehl’s personnel file.

Prior to Lamanna’s firing, she filed a lawsuit against the Dayton Police Department alleging discrimination and asking for damages in excess of $75,000.

We’ve reached out to the city for comment on the matter, but they said they do not comment on documents conserning personnel file matters.

