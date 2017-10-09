Dayton Police sergeant fired for lying about accessing chief’s personnel file

By Published: Updated:
Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  According to documents obtained by 2 NEWS, former Dayton Police Sergeant Tonina Lamanna, was fired Monday, October 2 for lying about accessing Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl’s personnel file.

According to Lamanna’s personnel file, on or about August 29, 2017, Lamanna was not truthful during an interview when she indicated she did not access Chief Biehl’s personnel file.

Prior to Lamanna’s firing, she filed a lawsuit against the Dayton Police Department alleging discrimination and asking for damages in excess of $75,000.

We’ve reached out to the city for comment on the matter, but they said they do not comment on documents conserning personnel file matters.

2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen is following up with this story.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s