EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan

By Published:
FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. An ethics watchdog group on Thursday, July 27, 2017, filed a complaint asking for an investigation into Pruitt's frequent flights to his home state of Oklahoma at taxpayer expense. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — The Trump administration will abandon the Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing global warming, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Monday.

Speaking in Kentucky, Pruitt said he will sign a proposed rule on Tuesday “to withdraw the so-called clean power plan of the past administration.”

The clean power plan aimed to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. It was a centerpiece of the Obama administration’s environmental policies.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to declare the Obama-era rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.

“The EPA and no federal agency should ever use its authority to say to you we are going to declare war on any sector of our economy,” Pruitt said. He spoke at an event with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

