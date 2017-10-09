Head-on crash with firetruck kills woman, hurts firefighter

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a car slammed head-on into a firetruck returning from a call, killing the car’s driver and injuring a firefighter.

Investigators say they suspect the 41-year-old female driver was speeding in a 25-mph zone on Monday, shortly after midnight, when she crossed a center line and hit the truck.

Firefighters worked to get the unidentified woman out of the mangled car, but she died at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately release details about the injured firefighter, who was taken to a local hospital.

