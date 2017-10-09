ICE director threatens ‘at large’ raids

(KCRA) The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a statement warning of neighborhood and worksite sweeps across California.

The statement was issued one day after Governor Jerry Brown declared California a “sanctuary state.”

Acting ICE director Thomas Homan wrote in part “ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests…”

“What the acting director basically told us is things they’re already doing,”Sacramento immigration attorney Thomas J. Baker said in response to the announcement.

Homan also said that undocumented immigrants who are detained will be taken to out-of-state facilities, making it more difficult for attorneys to have access to clients and more expensive for families.