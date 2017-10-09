Lawn care company offers to repair Raynor Park field for free

Related Coverage Vandals damage Clark County football field, investigation underway

PARK LAYNE, Ohio (WDTN) – A lawn care company has offered to repair a field after 2 NEWS’ story aired about vandalism at Raynor Park Sunday.

Repairs on the Raynor Park football field is estimated to be at least $2,000. Lawn Plus a lawn care company out of West Alexandria offered to repair the damage free of charge.

Officials believe the damage was done intentionally after surveillance video shows an SUV driving over the field Sunday around 3 a.m.

If you have any information about who’s behind the damage, call law enforcement.