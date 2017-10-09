Local cemetery creates app

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local cemetery launched a mobile app to help guide people through its history.

Woodlawn Cemetery and Arboretum app allows people to have a self-guided, virtual tour of the grounds from anywhere.

Representatives from Woodlawn also say it is in the process of mapping the burial locations of more than 100.000 people and families can link their family history to their loved one’s digital memorial page.

Woodlawn Cemetery and Arboretum is one of the nation’s oldest rural garden cemeteries.