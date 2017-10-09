Local hospitals to host free informational Medicare sessions

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Local hospitals plan to help patients understand their medical benefits.

The Kettering Health Network will host free informational sessions for patients to learn and understand their Medicare eligibility.

The informational sessions are free but representatives say space is limited.

To register for the informational session, call (937) 558-3988.

Kettering Health Network has partnered with these Medicare Advantage Plans to provide individuals access to its network of care: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Buckeye Health Plan (dual eligible), Gateway Health Plan of Ohio, Humana Health Plans of Ohio, Medical Mutual of Ohio, MediGold, Molina Healthcare (dual eligible), and UnitedHealthcare/AARP.

Here is a list of dates and times for the free symposiums: