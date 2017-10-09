Local restaurant to host benefit dinner for hurricane victims

By Published:
Paella Benefit. Photo provided by El Meson

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local restaurant wants to raise money for hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

El Meson is hosting a $30 Paella Benefit dinner to raise money for the continuous recovery efforts for Hurricane Maria.

All of the proceeds from the Paella benefit will go towards the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund.

“Caribbean food is a large influence on what we do in the kitchen and with that comes a deep respect for the people and culture,” Bill Castro, owner of El Meson said. “It is heart-breaking to see the devastation brought on by Maria and we wanted to give while also inviting our friends and neighbors to give with us.”

The fundraising event will be Monday, October 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and anyone who is interested in attending the benefit dinner should make a reservation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s