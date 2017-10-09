Local restaurant to host benefit dinner for hurricane victims

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local restaurant wants to raise money for hurricane recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

El Meson is hosting a $30 Paella Benefit dinner to raise money for the continuous recovery efforts for Hurricane Maria.

All of the proceeds from the Paella benefit will go towards the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund.

“Caribbean food is a large influence on what we do in the kitchen and with that comes a deep respect for the people and culture,” Bill Castro, owner of El Meson said. “It is heart-breaking to see the devastation brought on by Maria and we wanted to give while also inviting our friends and neighbors to give with us.”

The fundraising event will be Monday, October 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and anyone who is interested in attending the benefit dinner should make a reservation.