Officer hospitalized after car crashes into cruiser

By Published:
(WCMH Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a fellow officer was hospitalized after a car struck his cruiser while he was helping a stranded motorist.

Columbus Police Sgt. Stephen Carr says in a Facebook post the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 670.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus Police Sgt. Benjamin Messerly was hospitalized with a cut on his head that required staples. It is unclear if he was inside or outside of his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police say Messerly’s police cruiser and the vehicle that crashed into it were destroyed.

Authorities say the driver, 32-year-old Amber Marinello-Cabrera, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. The Dispatch reports she is facing an additional charge of aggravated vehicular assault.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s