Police investigate 35 cases of car vandalism in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The search is on for the vandals responsible of damaging 35 cars in Franklin. They believe all the cases are related. 2 NEWS spoke with one man who is now out $300 dollars after his family’s car is damaged.

“They just hit it right here and this part came off,” Chuck Purvis said. “This part was laying on the ground.”

Retiree Purvis, picking up the pieces after his sisters car is vandalized, the side mirror shattered. 34 other cars were damaged in Franklin over the weekend.

“It seems kind of childish and selfish,” Purvis said. “To damage other people’s stuff that they worked so hard for so I hope and pray that they catch em'”

Franklin Police now releasing this surveillance that captures one of the cars being damaged on North Main Street. The white circle shows the side mirror falling on the ground after the suspects hit it with something as they drive by. Police say not only residents, but businesses were impacted as well.

“Several of them were business owned vehicles to where they,” Chief Russ Whitman said. “Are unable to perform their duties as an employee for that company because of the damaged to their vehicles.”

This white commercial van is one of the vehicles. You can the side mirror also shattered. Purvis estimates repairs will cost more than $300 dollars and says he’s still in shock the vandalism happened in Franklin.

“I’ve never seen anything like what just happened,” Purvis said. “Here in the 38 years I’ve lived her.”

The police now turning to the public for help.

“Our community is the eyes and the ears to help,” Purvis said. “Us solve these crimes and we appreciate any help they can provide.”

Police were not able to identify the make or model of that car in the video and they could not get a license plate either so the really relying on the community for information.

If you have any information, call 937-743-1847.