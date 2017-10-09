Police investigate break-ins at 2 Cricket Wireless locations

Police investigate a break-in at the Cricket Wireless on S. Main St. in Miamisburg/Darren King

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating break-ins at two Cricket Wireless stores in the Miami Valley.

Officers in Miamisburg responded to the first block of S. Main St. at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police say they received an alert from an alarm company after motion detectors went off at the front and the back of the business.

When officers arrived, they found the front door smashed in.

While officers were on the scene, an alarm went off at another Cricket Wireless in Kettering.

Police say they received an alarm call at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the location in the 3900 block of S. Dixie Drive, near W. Stroop Road.

There’s no word if anything was taken at either location.

Both break-ins are under investigation.

