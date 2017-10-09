Police investigating possible links between cell phone store break-ins

By Published:
Police investigate a break-in at the Cricket Wireless on S. Main St. in Miamisburg/Darren King

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating break-ins at two cell phone stores, Monday morning. They’re the latest in a string of break-ins at cell phone stores in the Miami Valley.

Burglars broke down the front door of Miamisburg’s Cricket Wireless on S Main Street around 2am. Police say they received an alert from the store’s alarm company after the motion detectors went off.

Cricket Wireless’s store manager said he still has to check the inventory to see what exactly was taken.

“They were trying to steal the iPhones but that didn’t work for them,” the manager said. “We have no idea what they took so far, but there’s a few things missing. That table is completely destroyed. You saw the door. It’s devastating.”

Just minutes later, while officers were still on scene, an alarm went off at another Cricket Wireless in Kettering at S Dixie Drive and W Stroop Road.

The two break-ins come less than two weeks after three cell phone stores in Dayton were broken into, less than ten minutes apart.

Days before that, someone used a rock to smash the front door of a store in Huber Heights. There were also break-ins at stores in Moraine and Trotwood, this year.

Kettering police officer John Jung said detectives are working with other jurisdictions to determine if any of the break-ins are connected.

