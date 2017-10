FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin Police Department is asking the public to identify a vehicle of a person suspected of damaging 30 vehicles Saturday.

According to the police department, the vehicles were damaged October 7 in the North Main Street and Harpland area.

If anyone knows any information about the suspect or the vehicle are encouraged to contact the Franklin Police Department or their 1TIP Hotline at (937) -742-1847.