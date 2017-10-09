RTA says rise in fares and cuts in service are coming

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority said Monday it is looking at possible cuts in service and a fare increase.

RTA said Monday in a release it is planning public meetings to discuss the changes and collect community feedback.

The service changes and fare hikes are due to pending sales tax reductions from the state for counties and regional transit authorities and will cause RTA to lose $4.5 million, according to the transit authority.

A public meeting will be held November 14 to discuss proposed service changes needed because of the revenue loss.

Two meetings are scheduled for that date, one at 10:00 am and a second at 6:00 pm. Each meeting is slated to last two and a half hours.

Comments will be taken at the meeting and the public may also submit written comments via email at speakup@greaterdaytonrta.org.

RTA provided a list of proposed changes:

Route Elimination – The following routes could be eliminated as part of the service reduction:

X1A

X1B

Route 40

Route 41

Route 61

LS Service – Meadowdale, Belmont, Thurgood Marshall and Dunbar (June 2018)

Service Day(s) Elimination – The following routes could have certain service days eliminated:

Route 23 (Saturday & Sunday)

Route 60 (Saturday & Sunday)

Route 11 (Sunday)

Route 19 (Sunday)

Route 22 (Sunday)

Route 24 (Sunday)

Other Service Reductions and Changes –

Proposed elimination of several weekday and weekend trips on city and county routes.

Connect paratransit customers outside ADA service area are provided countywide services as a result of service reductions (where applicable).

Fare Recommendations – RTA is also recommending the potential implementation of several fare increases and changes to begin in February 2018, including:

Elimination of transfers

Elimination of change cards

Elimination of tokens

Elimination of family and weekend pass

Implementation of the discounted $4 day pass; includes two free qualifying children with each adult who purchases a day pass

Increase fare to $2 per boarding for cash/coin adult paying customers

Implement a $2 day pass for reduced fare customers

Increase fare to $1 per boarding for cash/coin reduced fare paying customers

Increase paratransit ticket to $4 per boarding