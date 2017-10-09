Springfield gas station robbed at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a suspect after a Springfield gas station was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Monday at the Shell Station in the 2300 block of S. Limestone St. near E. Leffel Lane.

Police say a man walked into the gas station, showed a gun and demanded money. The gun was described as a semi automatic handgun.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Springfield Police at (937) 324-7680.