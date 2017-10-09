Tenor Placido Domingo announces disaster relief fundraising

Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Opera singer Placido Domingo has announced he will match $50,000 in donations to relief efforts following an earthquake in Mexico and a hurricane in Puerto Rico.

The 76-year-old tenor/baritone said Monday he had donated $200,000 to Carlos Slim’s foundation, which matched that amount on a five-to-one basis for a total of $1.2 million.

Domingo said he is giving $50,000 to the Placido and Marta Domingo Foundation for the latest campaign and the money will go to the Mexican Red Cross, the Hispanic Federation, United for Puerto Rico and Embracing Puerto Rico of the Fundacion Banco Popular.

He will also donate proceeds from a concert in San Antonio’s Alamodome on Oct. 18 to the American Red Cross Natural Disaster Fund. He says the money is intended to support victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Hurricane Irma in Florida.

