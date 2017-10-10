200 people reported missing in California county

Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A county in California wine country says about 200 missing-person reports have been lodged as family members and friends scramble to locate loved ones while wildfires ravage the region.

Sonoma County spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said Tuesday the reports have come via calls to a hotline.

She says it’s possible that most of those reported missing are safe but can’t be reached because of the widespread loss of cellphone service and other communications.

Fleming says officials are advising people with access to the internet to declare themselves safe on social media or contact the Red Cross.

Fires have killed at least 13 people, seven in Sonoma County.

California Wildfires

