Dad of boy who died after scalding bath to be sentenced

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath is set to be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

Robert Ritchie faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced Tuesday in Warren County court.

Prosecutors say the Franklin man failed to get medical treatment that could have saved Austin Cooper’s life in March 2016. Ritchie was convicted at his third trial after two mistrials.

Ritchie’s attorney, Frank Schiavone III, argued that Ritchie’s wife covered up her crime. Schiavone characterized Ritchie as another victim, calling him “an abused man.”

Ritchie’s wife pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.