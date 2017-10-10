Dozens missing in California wildfires

By Published:

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) – At least 11 people are dead and more remain missing after several rapidly spreading wildfires swept through Northern California Monday.

More than a dozen fires were reported across eight counties, where thousands were evacuated from their homes.

The California Highway Patrol used helicopters to rescue dozens of people trapped in their cars by the flames as they tried to escape.

“The wind was so strong and so noisy, and the people were driving crazy to try to get out,” said Jose Vigil, who lost his home to the flames.

Fire officials say at least 1,500 structures have been destroyed.

Crews are hoping calmer winds Tuesday will with their efforts to contain the fires.

