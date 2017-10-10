Family calls for justice after police shooting

(KSL) Family members of a black man shot and killed after he ran from Utah police in August are calling for the officer to lose his job and face criminal charges.

The Salt Lake County district attorney’s determination that the August 13 shooting of Patrick Harmon was justified “doesn’t add up,” said Lamar Ross, Harmon’s nephew. “We’re hoping justice is served and the D.A. reverses his decision.”

Ross said the officers with batons and Tasers shouldn’t have resorted to using a gun.

The officer who fired at Harmon “should be thrown in prison,” Ross said in an interview at his home in Ogden.

He said he was scheduled to meet with Sim Gill, the district attorney, Tuesday morning, and was eager to hear from Gill’s side.

