Florida Airbnb peeper busted

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Longboat Key, Florida say they’re searching for victims Airbnb guests found a hidden camera in their bedroom.

Last month, an Indiana man and his wife were staying at a Longboat Key condo they found on Airbnb at 623 Cedars Court.

During their stay, the man noticed something odd about the smoke detector above the bed in the master bedroom. The device had a small black dot. When he opened up the smoke detector, he found a camera and a microphone inside. There was another similar smoke detector in the living room.

“We did have the opportunity to analyze what was on the SD card and there are a couple of different people on them,” said Longboat Key Police Lt. Robert Bourque.

The homeowner, Wayne Natt, was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

Police believe there were many victims who were unknowingly recorded.