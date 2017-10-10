Florida Airbnb peeper busted

By Published:

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Longboat Key, Florida say they’re searching for victims Airbnb guests found a hidden camera in their bedroom.

Last month, an Indiana man and his wife were staying at a Longboat Key condo they found on Airbnb at 623 Cedars Court.

During their stay, the man noticed something odd about the smoke detector above the bed in the master bedroom. The device had a small black dot. When he opened up the smoke detector, he found a camera and a microphone inside. There was another similar smoke detector in the living room.

“We did have the opportunity to analyze what was on the SD card and there are a couple of different people on them,” said Longboat Key Police Lt. Robert Bourque.

The homeowner, Wayne Natt, was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

Police believe there were many victims who were unknowingly recorded.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s