(WDTN) — Several schools in the Miami Valley are operating on two-hour delays on Tuesday morning.

The decision comes as dense fog blankets much of the area.

Schools currently on a two-hour delay include:

Bellbrook/Sugarcreek Local Schools

Coldwater Local Schools

Fort Recovery Local Schools

Miami East Schools

Triad Local Schools

Twin Valley Community Schools

