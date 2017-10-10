Mayor “saddened” by low school performance grade

Trotwood Madison High School (Photo WDTN/Kris Sproles)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood’s mayor says she’s disappointed with the school district’s academic performance. This after Trotwood-Madison City Schools ranked last, out of hundreds of other schools, on the state’s annual report card.

In a letter sent to the Trotwood-Madison City Schools Board of Education, Friday morning, Mayor Mary McDonald said she’s “deeply saddened” the school district was ranked last out of 608 other districts.

In an interview, McDonald said she’s calling on the school board to determine what led to the poor grade and what they can do to fix it.

“Here in my office we find this rating troubling. As you know, a community is only as successful as the school district’s overall performance,” she said. “They’re extremely successful financially. Individuals are being paid very well and those individuals that are being paid really great salaries have the responsibility of being accountable.”

The mayor said the school district, last year, received more than eleven million dollars in property taxes.

Trotwood-Madison School Superintendent Kevin Bell said he too is disappointed by the school’s grade.

He said nobody is taking it lightly and the school is taking steps to improve.

He said the school is auditing its curriculum to ensure it aligns with state standards.

And starting next week, a new afterschool intervention and tutoring program will begin.

