Oakwood adding lacrosse programs

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood High School will feature some new school-sponsored sports in the near future.

The Board of Education voted unanimously, 5-0, at its meeting on Monday to add girls’ high school and boys’ junior high lacrosse.

They’ll be added as school-sponsored sports in the 2017-18 school year. Lacrosse had been a club sport prior to Monday’s vote.

“This is a reflection of the growing participation and interest in Oakwood in lacrosse and we look forward to watching our student athletes participate and represent our school as a school-sponsored sport,” Athletic Director Laura Connor sad. “Thank you to all the players, parents and coaches that worked so tirelessly to promote and build the lacrosse during the years as a club.”

A school spokesperson says groups must participate in a three-year assessment, demonstrating continued growth, interest and expertise in the sport to become a school-sponsored sport.