Ohio National Guard ships medical equipment to Puerto Rico

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Soldiers from the Ohio National Guard will provide medical care to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The organization sent generators, emergency medical equipment, ventilators and X-ray machines to Puerto Rico Monday and 40 soldiers from the 285th Medical Company based out of Columbus were deployed October 5 to set up communication units.

“The last several days, we have been making connections and laying down the foundation needed for the mission to be accomplished,” said Maj. Bryanna Singleton, 285th ASMC commander. “With our medical equipment now arriving, we are fully capable and functional to start our mission toward helping the people of Puerto Rico.”

The organization plans to provide trauma health care, preventative medicine consultation, optometry support, mental health consultation and evacuation to the people of Puerto Rico.