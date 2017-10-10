People seek answers as vandals kick religious statues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say this is the third time something happened to the statues at the Immaculate Conception shrine and they are looking for the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward about the incident and others walked up to the shrine asking one simple question.

The suspects in the surveillance video kicked the statues over in the middle of the night, but police might not be able to track them down just from this video.

Father Satish, from the Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, said he’s worried about the people who come to visit the shrine but hopes this problem can be solved.

“As far as that is concerned, we are going to show a tremendous amount of mercy. It’s law enforcement’s job to worry about justice,” Father Satish said.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677.