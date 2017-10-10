School district resumes high school football schedule

By Published:

MANTUA, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio school district that canceled two high school football games while police investigated whether a crime was committed during an unspecified incident says its high school will resume its regular football schedule.

Superintendent David Toth of Crestwood Local Schools confirmed Monday that the investigation at Crestwood High School in Mantua has been completed. Toth said he couldn’t provide details due to privacy laws.

Toth’s statement also said officials are “dealing with young student-athletes who have taken responsibility for their actions.”

The case has been presented to the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of any possible criminal charges.

The high school’s athletic director said Monday that the Red Devils’ football team will resume its regular season Friday when it travels to Rootstown to take on the Rovers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s