Shooting investigation continues in Warren County

OREGONIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot inside a house in a small Warren County community late on Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday at a house in the 4700 block of N. Waynesville Road, near U.S. 42.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the man was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. The victim suffered reported non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office say two witnesses were interviewed as investigators looked for information about the shooting.

No suspect information has been released yet.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information about the shooting later on Tuesday.