Teams and match ups to be announced for Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The 16th Annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Basketball Tournament is expected to release information Tuesday about participating teams and matchups at a news conference.

Organizers will discuss the high-profile matchups and coaches and sponsors will be on hand to talk about the event.

According to Flyin’ to the Hoop representatives, the tournament brings nearly $2 million to the Miami Valley over the four-day event held in January.

The event showcases the best high school basketball p[layers in the nation as well as some of the nation’s top coaches looking for talent.

In the event’s history, 35 players have gone on to play professionally, which is why so many college coaches stop by every year to check out the athletes from 37 teams playing in 20 games.

In 2015 thousands of spectators attended the event and for the first time, a $1000 scholarship was given away.

 

