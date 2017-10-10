Undercover agents testify in strip club closure hearing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office is seeking to have a Harrison Township strip club closed for good.

The Harem was one of three strip clubs that was raided by police, in September. A hearing was set for Tuesday to decide its fate.

Prosecutors indicted eleven people on multiple charges as a result of a raid at the Harem and two other strip clubs, in September.

Police executed Search warrants after they say they received a complaint about illegal activities taking place at the Harem.

During a months-long investigation, undercover officers say they witnessed sex offences and felony drug trafficking of substances like meth, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a complaint motion to close it permanently, as a public nuisance.

Tuesday’s hearing wrapped up without a resolution. It will continue Thursday at 9am.