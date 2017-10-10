West Carrollton to consider medical marijuana ban

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton could be the latest Miami Valley community to close its doors on the medical marijuana industry. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, members will hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance.

If passed, it would prohibit anyone from growing, processing or selling medical marijuana in city limits.

Earlier this year, the city approved extending a temporary ban while the state figured out regulations.

Some say they understand why city leaders are reluctant to embrace the industry.

Rick Mcafee lives in nearby Moraine and said, “I don’t know if Ohio in general, or West Carrollton in particular, are ready for that yet. It’s going to take some time and acceptance. I think we’re getting there, but I don’t believe we’re fully there yet.”

Others think limiting access could hurt patients.

Ronnie Hansen grew up in West Carrollton. He said, “It’s not a bad thing. You’ve got more drunks out there driving cars. So for medical purposes, like I was saying, I think it would be a perfect thing, especially for people who have chronic pain.”

Nearby cities like Miamisburg, Oakwood, Huber Heights and Butler Township all set similar bans.

The West Carrollton City Council hears the ordinance at 6:30 Tuesday. It will have a second reading at the next council meeting before voting.