West Carrolton mulling final medical marijuana decision

WEST CARROLTON, OH (WDTN)- The future of medical marijuana in West Carlton remains in the air as the city delayed a decision on whether to continue to ban cultivation and dispensing.

Right now, West Carrolton has a temporary ban in place as a final decision looms.

Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio, but whether it can be grown or sold in your neighborhood, is up to your local government.

“Certain industries you don’t want in your city limits. You don’t want a landfill next door to you,” said Rick Mcafee of West Carrolton.

“It’s a cash business. A cash industry,” said one councilwoman during the meeting.

Some other on the council agreed, citing the concern for a lack financial oversight.

Several communities like Oakwood, Middletown and Miamisburg have closed the door on medical marijuana all together.

Still, some residents in West Carrolton are open to making it legal.

“Recreational use, no. I don’t have a problem with it for people that are in chronic pain,” said Ronnie Henson of West Carrolton.

“It going to take some time and acceptance. I think we are getting there but I don’t believe we are fully there yet,” said Mcafee.

The issue will be revisited in two weeks. Until that decision is made final, cultivation or dispensing will remain banned in West Carrolton.