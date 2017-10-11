$2M federal grant to equip officers with Narcan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health experts say a new $2,000,000 anti-overdose program could save thousands of lives.

A federal grant will ensure more first responders are equipped with Narcan. Officials say by providing more officers with anti-overdose medication, more than seven thousand overdose victims will be helped.

The new program is called Project Save Miami Valley. It will provide overdose prevention, education, and the overdose reversal medication Narcan, to first responders in Montgomery, Darke and Preble Counties.

“When an officer shows up to a scene and they don’t have it and then they’re watching them, just stand there taking pulse, making sure the person is still alive – that is not the situation we want to find our first responders in, especially law enforcement,” said Amy Raynes of the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services received a $2,000,000 federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to fund the four-year program.

It’s estimated that Project Save will serve up 1,920 overdose victims, every year.

“No one thing is going to fix this,” said Mark McDaniel of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services. “We really have got to have a full tool belt of different options and opportunities and this is a tool that we’re putting in place that I think will push us further down the road.”