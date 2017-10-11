Brake for Breakfast event returns in Centerville

Brake for Breakfast event at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual “Brake for Breakfast” event returns to Centerville on Wednesday morning.

People can stop by Miami Valley Hospital South from 6-10 a.m. to pick up free breakfast and important health information.

The annual event is held in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Panera Bread is providing the free breakfast, while supplies last.

The event also gives health officials a chance to distribute helpful breast health information.

According to the National Cancer Institute, over 40,000 women die annually from breast cancer. A woman’s chances for survival are good if detected early.

Hospital officials say the goal of the event is to encourage more women 40 and older to get an annual mammogram and tell their mothers, sisters and daughters to do the same.

If you’d like to go, the event is being held at the following location:

Miami Valley Hospital
2400 Miami Valley Drive
Centerville, Ohio 45459

