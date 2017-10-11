Bulldozer cuts oil pipeline

By Published:

(KFOR) Emergency crews are working to clean up an oil spill near Cushing, Oklahoma after a bulldozer accidentally ruptured a pipeline Tuesday.

“Just bad timing, soft ground. We had a lot of rain lately, so…found that a dozer that was working in the area had accidentally cut a 16-inch crude oil pipe that was underground,” said Wendi Marcy with Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Marcy says the incident happened around 4 p.m. and the oil company, Centurion, had the pipeline’s flow turned off after about an hour. She couldn’t say how much oil has been spilled.

Marcy says crews have a small nearby creek protected from any run-off and that there’s no danger to people in the area.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s