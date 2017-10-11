Car taken at gunpoint from pizza delivery driver

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver had his car stolen on a delivery.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 600 block of Dearborn Avenue around 9:00 pm Monday.

When they arrived they spoke with the victim who told them he had been sent on a delivery to the area and told to call the customer when he arrived.

Once on Dearborn Avenue, the driver called the customer who came to the driver’s door and began counting money. Another male then approached from behind the customer and demanded the driver get out of the car.

The driver did not immediately do so and the suspect pulled a gun and again told the victim to get out of the car. The driver left the pizza and ran to safety where he called police. The driver told police he saw his car driving down Dearborn Avenue toward Germantown Street.

The driver also said he still had the key to the vehicle in his possession and if the suspect turned off the car he would not be able to start it again.

The suspect was only described in the police report as a man wearing blue jeans and a baggy gray sweatshirt.

The car was found later after a neighbor reported a car running with its lights on for more than 20 minutes in the driveway of an abandoned home in the 3300 block of Haberer Street.

The door had been left open and it was raining so no evidence from the vehicle was recovered.

No arrests have been made.