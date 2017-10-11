Caught on cam: Cop draws down on biker

By Published:

(KOB/NBC News) – New Mexico’s Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation after a deputy pointed his gun at a motorcyclist as both were speeding down a busy highway.

A motorcyclist rights group is praising the sheriff’s office for taking action after video of the incident went viral.

The video shows two motorcycles, one popping a wheelie, when a BCSO cruiser puller alongside and the deputy draws his firearm.

The New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization expressed concerns Tuesday regarding the department’s procedures.

On Monday, Sheriff Manny Gonzales III announced the internal affairs probe into the incident. He also defended his deputies, saying they feared for their immediate safety.

“We feel that the policy needs to be reviewed and deputies provided with a better understanding of how and when a ‘Show of Force’ should not be applied and the impact actions such as those have on perception from the general public, as well as the organized riding community concerning our safety when being stopped by deputies,” the rights group wrote in a two-page statement.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s