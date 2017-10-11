Contractor killed in industrial accident

By Published: Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A contractor working at a local nursing home was killed in an industrial accident.

It happened at the Bethany Village campus in Centerville Wednesday.

The nursing home said all of its residents and staff members were found safe.

Bethany Village released a statement saying,”The Bethany Village family sends its prayers and condolences to the contactor’s family.”

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s