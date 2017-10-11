Contractor killed in industrial accident

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A contractor working at a local nursing home was killed in an industrial accident.

It happened at the Bethany Village campus in Centerville Wednesday.

The nursing home said all of its residents and staff members were found safe.

Bethany Village released a statement saying,”The Bethany Village family sends its prayers and condolences to the contactor’s family.”

