Dayton works to land Amazon’s ‘HQ2’

DAYTON, Ohio (DBJ/WDTN) – The City of Dayton has been working for years to land an Amazon facility and things are finally looking up.

The Dayton Business Journal, our news partners, reports that as Amazon searches for a place to build its $5 billion second headquarters the city hopes they soon call Dayton home.

Amazon already announced they will build a $30 million fulfillment center in the Warren County city of Monroe after receiving an Ohio tax credit.

READ MORE: Amazon building fulfillment center in Monroe

The Amazon center, promising 1,000 or more jobs, will join a slate of Amazon facilities across the Buckeye State, according to the DBJ.

“Our ability to expand in Ohio is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce in the state,” said Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s vice president of North American customer fulfillment, in announcing a new facility in Cleveland earlier this month.

The Dayton Business Journal reports the possibility of Dayton as the host city for Amazon’s “HQ2” was confirmed on Sept. 13. Mayor Nan Whaley said the Dayton region offers many aspects that could be attractive to Amazon, including its universities, research facilities, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the city’s proximity to Interstates 70 and 75.

READ MORE: Wooing Amazon: Dayton mayor confirms bid for North American headquarters

Amazon has said the new $5 billion campus will provide 50,000 jobs to its host city, as well as being worth billions of dollars in economic impact.

