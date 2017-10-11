Dayton’s opioid crisis grabs national headlines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s fight against the opioid crisis is back in the national spotlight.

Over at the neo-natal intensive care unit, staff say the beds are nearly always full – but there’s one case in particular that grabbing national attention.

A newborn baby girl – just a few weeks old – is one of the smallest victim’s in Dayton’s fight against the opioid crisis.

NBC’s Kate Snow spoke with her mother who struggled with addiction and received treatment during her pregnancy.

“We’re going all over the country but we chose to come to Dayton and Dayton Children’s Hospital because of what’s happening here – not just with the sheer numbers and what you’re dealing with but the response to those numbers,” Snow said.

Snow said she understands Dayton sometimes gets “a lot of attention for the negative aspects of the opioid crisis”, but she also wants to focus on the positive.

“To shine a light on the negative is hard,” Snow said. “But it helps for the rest of the county to know what’s happening not just here – there’s lots of places in this country, struggling.”