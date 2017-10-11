Entire California town ordered to evacuate fire

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities are ordering all residents of the Northern California town of Calistoga to evacuate, saying “conditions have worsened.”

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office says in an alert sent via cellphone and email that residents need to leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier, officials went through the town of 5,000 people, knocking on doors to warn about 2,000 of them to leave.

Dangerous gusty winds and low moisture were forecast to reach the region Wednesday afternoon, fanning already raging wildfires.

In neighboring Sonoma County, authorities issued an evacuation advisory for the northern part of the town of Sonoma and the community of Boyes Hot Springs. By then, lines of cars were already fleeing the community.

