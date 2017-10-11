Evacuations continue as wildfires grow

(NBC News) Evacuations continued overnight as a string of wildfires burning across Northern California continue to grow.

At least 17 people have been killed by fires. Close to 200 more have been injured, and more than 100 others are missing.

“The fires are still out there. They are still actively growing,” Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann warned Tuesday evening.

Conditions eased overnight, allowing fire crews to make some progress toward containment, but the high winds that fueled the fires early on are expected to return Wednesday.

California Wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Smoke and flames from fire at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Flames from a wildfire burn along a ridgeline Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, and his service dog Maximus walk toward a burning building at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Rudy Habibe, from Puerto Rico, stands by the burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where he was a guest, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The sun shines above behind a burning building at the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Vincent Yeoh, from left, Ai Peng, Estella Fong, all from Malaysia, cover their mouths from smoke coming from a burning Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotel, where they were all staying, in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)