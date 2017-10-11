FBI needs help identifying ‘Jane Doe 39’

By Published:
Photo provided by the FBI

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The FBI is asking the public to help them identify an unknown individual who might have information about a victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI says this Jane Doe 39 was last seen in a video in April 2016 wearing a red, white, blue and yellow floral dress and heard speaking Vietnamese and they describe her as an Asian female between 25 to 35 years old with long black hair.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest
American Embassy or Consulate.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s