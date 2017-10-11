FBI needs help identifying ‘Jane Doe 39’

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The FBI is asking the public to help them identify an unknown individual who might have information about a victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI says this Jane Doe 39 was last seen in a video in April 2016 wearing a red, white, blue and yellow floral dress and heard speaking Vietnamese and they describe her as an Asian female between 25 to 35 years old with long black hair.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest

American Embassy or Consulate.