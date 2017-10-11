LEGOLAND Discovery Center coming to Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new interactive LEGOLAND Discovery Center will open in the fall of 2018 at Easton.

According to a news release, the $10 million, 36,000 square foot attraction will begin construction next summer within the Easton Town Center.

Specifically designed for families with children between the ages of 3 and 10, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus will offer interactive and educational two – three hour indoor experience.

It is expected to offer a range of LEGO play areas, two interactive rides, master classes from the LEGO Master Model Builder, special party rooms for birthdays and other celebrations, a 4D cinema and, a MINILAND area found in every LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

Unique to every attraction, MINILAND reflects the iconic buildings of each individual attraction’s location, and the local community will have a chance to nominate Ohio-area landmarks in a contest to be announced at a later date.

This will be the only LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Ohio, and the 11th in the country.

“The LEGOLAND Discovery Centers have been a huge success across the globe, particularly as an opportunity for adults and children to spend fun, quality time together,” said John Jakobsen, Chief New Openings Officer, Merlin Entertainments plc. “We are delighted to bring LEGOLAND Discovery Center to Columbus and are proud to be partnering with Easton Town Center in Columbus as it is the ideal location for the attraction – as the mall is already a favored destination for Ohio families and tourists from the region.”

Once completed, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus will be located in the heart of Easton Town Center in the Station Building adjacent to the recently renovated 30 screen AMC Theatre.