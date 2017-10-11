Lost hiker survives 3 days in snow

(KUSA) A hiker who spent three nights in the Colorado wilderness was found alive Tuesday.

Shuei Kato was reported missing Sunday morning after he failed to return home from hiking on Saturday. After summitting Missouri Mountain, the 36-year-old took a wrong turn on his way down that led him four miles off the trail and into the snow. He only had a jacket, a few candy bars and a boiling pot.

“I’m very thankful and I’m very sorry for all the trouble,” Kato said at a bar in Buena Vista, where he was reunited with his friends and family.

Dozens of ground searchers and three helicopters tried to find the mountaineer over the weekend but weren’t successful. It wasn’t until Tuesday they received a heat signature from a fire Kato managed to start.

