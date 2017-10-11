Man arrested for drug trafficking in Mercer County

By Published:
Rockford Police confiscated drugs and cash from a house on W. Market St./Rockford Police Dept.

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is behind bars on felony drug trafficking charges after police searched a home in Mercer County.

Rockford Police learned about drug activity at a house in the 100 block of W. Market St., near N. Main St.

Officers executed a search warrant and found a large amount of drugs and cash.

Police detained two men, and ultimately arrested 30-year-old Ryann Robertson from Rockford.

Ryann Robertson mug shot/Mercer County Jail

He is being held on $100,000.00 bond in the Mercer County Jail.

The Rockford Police Department was assisted by the Coldwater Police Department K-9 and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

