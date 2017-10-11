Man sentenced to 9 years for fatally shooting girlfriend

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Wednesday a man who fatally shot his girlfriend will be sentenced to 9 years in prison.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Tyrell Erby called Trotwood police officers and said his girlfriend had been shot inside a home on Horrell Road February 3 but then he admitted he shot her.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Erby on one count of reckless homicide and other charges and Erby pled guilty to two of the charges August 23.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Erby was found guilty as charged for reckless homicide after a bench trial September 27.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s