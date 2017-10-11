Man sentenced to 9 years for fatally shooting girlfriend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Wednesday a man who fatally shot his girlfriend will be sentenced to 9 years in prison.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Tyrell Erby called Trotwood police officers and said his girlfriend had been shot inside a home on Horrell Road February 3 but then he admitted he shot her.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Erby on one count of reckless homicide and other charges and Erby pled guilty to two of the charges August 23.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Erby was found guilty as charged for reckless homicide after a bench trial September 27.